Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,139,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 849,150 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $186,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $72.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

