Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 475,257 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,735,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,257 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.51% of Equitable worth $172,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,138,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Equitable by 653.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,613 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2,648.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,348,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,510,000 after buying an additional 1,299,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $33.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.