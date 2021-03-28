Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, a growth of 1,752.3% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRO. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,336,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,218 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,389,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 266,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $787,000.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 301,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,117. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.