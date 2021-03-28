NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $599.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $599.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,076,228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $523,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $12.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $513.57. 9,099,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,511,571. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $238.39 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $318.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $544.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

