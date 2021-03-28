NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $599.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $599.09.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $12.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $513.57. 9,099,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,511,571. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $238.39 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $318.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $544.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.89.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
