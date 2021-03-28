OIN Finance (OIN) Achieves Market Cap of $11.45 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $465,344.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00057809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00220286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.36 or 0.00879073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00051330 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00079446 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00028296 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,104,241 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

