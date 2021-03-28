Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $88.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,307. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

