Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $35.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OHI stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.08. 2,600,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,478. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,470 and sold 205,056 shares valued at $7,581,722. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 305,055 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $4,018,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

