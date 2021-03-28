One68 Global Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,210,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $17,177,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $12,702,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,841,000.

NASDAQ:BTAQ opened at $10.09 on Friday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.51.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

