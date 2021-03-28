One68 Global Capital LLC Buys Shares of 39,116 CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTIC shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $213.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

