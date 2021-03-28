One68 Global Capital LLC Invests $101,000 in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,765,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000.

Get Atlantic Avenue Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ASAQ stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.