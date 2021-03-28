One68 Global Capital LLC Invests $134,000 in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA)

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FGNA opened at $10.20 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

