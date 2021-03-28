Orbimed Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 255,600 Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,063,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Praxis Precision Medicines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $4,127,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $2,234,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $68,709,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $49,366,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of PRAX stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. 56,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

