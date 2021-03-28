Orbimed Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Orbimed Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 398,000 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $56,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,908,000 after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,874,000 after buying an additional 57,110 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,008,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,190,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $102,740,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASND shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of ASND stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.81. The company had a trading volume of 324,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $102.88 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

