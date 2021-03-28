Orbimed Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 794.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,132,459 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 9.04% of Aptose Biosciences worth $35,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTO. Jonestrading began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,532,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,296. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

