Orbimed Advisors LLC Has $108.81 Million Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $108,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,877,871.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,105.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,597 shares of company stock worth $7,590,631 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $63.02. 535,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

