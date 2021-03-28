Orbimed Advisors LLC Has $21.59 Million Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,797,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,747,017 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $21,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 9.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at about $871,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRTA traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,574. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRTA. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

