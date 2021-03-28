Orbimed Advisors LLC Trims Position in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Orbimed Advisors LLC cut its position in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,500 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in InflaRx were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 173,361 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth $9,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 63.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 238,838 shares in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFRX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. 441,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,297. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InflaRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

