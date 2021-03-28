Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Update

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Orca Energy Group stock remained flat at $$4.50 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. Orca Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

