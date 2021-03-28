Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Update

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Orca Energy Group stock remained flat at $$4.50 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. Orca Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.
About Orca Energy Group
Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Orca Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.