Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001222 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $249.64 million and approximately $41.90 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.90 or 0.00624184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024082 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

