Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.92. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.