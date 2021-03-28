Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.92. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

