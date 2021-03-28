Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.77

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.77 and last traded at $68.57, with a volume of 22604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.86.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 852,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,175,000 after acquiring an additional 48,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,566,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

