Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Up 7%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) rose 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $39.10. Approximately 3,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,359,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $443,344. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

