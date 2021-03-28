Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $209.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.81 and a 200 day moving average of $235.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.