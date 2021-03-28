PAC Global (PAC) Trading Down 17.9% This Week

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $183.44 million and $963,047.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00130963 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,270,607,478 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

