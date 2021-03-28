Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $8,426,868.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares in the company, valued at $43,627,914.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock worth $72,227,467 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $349,526,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth $26,977,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth $22,816,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $56,265,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $19,740,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,868. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.75 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

