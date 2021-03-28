PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the February 28th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFX remained flat at $$4.10 during trading on Friday. 97,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,253. PainReform has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.11% of PainReform as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of pain in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a product based on local anesthetic ropivacaine, which completed Phase II clinical study in hernia repair. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Herzeliya, Israel.

