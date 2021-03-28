Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 88,610 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 536.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,129 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $348,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

