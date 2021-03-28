Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 11,661 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $100.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

