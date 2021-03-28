Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Genpact were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of G stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

