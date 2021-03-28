Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.06 Million in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RP. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in RealPage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $87.35 on Friday. RealPage, Inc. has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 161.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, reports acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

