Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,131 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,668,000 after acquiring an additional 946,822 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,453,000 after purchasing an additional 366,973 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 372,472 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,814,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,068,000 after purchasing an additional 226,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after buying an additional 140,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,241 shares of company stock worth $3,478,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

