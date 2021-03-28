Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 14,709 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,709 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $12,887,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 752,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,500,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

RSG opened at $101.29 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

