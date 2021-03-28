Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Gap Up to $62.35

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.35, but opened at $66.00. Palomar shares last traded at $67.12, with a volume of 1,334 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82 and a beta of -0.13.
In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $1,303,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $656,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,700 shares of company stock worth $8,891,612 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after buying an additional 584,039 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after buying an additional 483,445 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 683.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after buying an additional 472,842 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,173,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $18,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
Palomar Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLMR)
Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.