Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Gap Up to $62.35

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.35, but opened at $66.00. Palomar shares last traded at $67.12, with a volume of 1,334 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Get Palomar alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $1,303,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $656,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,700 shares of company stock worth $8,891,612 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after buying an additional 584,039 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after buying an additional 483,445 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 683.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after buying an additional 472,842 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,173,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $18,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.