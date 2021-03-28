Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,800 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 961,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pandion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of PAND stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 149,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,870. Pandion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $62.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $24,152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pandion Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 284,799 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,157,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Pandion Therapeutics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 89,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pandion Therapeutics

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

