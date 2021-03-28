Pantos (PAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Pantos token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $15,159.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,451,121 tokens. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

Pantos Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

