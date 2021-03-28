Parian Global Management LP Acquires Shares of 82,839 Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,000. Berkeley Lights comprises approximately 1.8% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parian Global Management LP owned 0.13% of Berkeley Lights as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLI. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,716,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,819,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 781.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 266,882 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $12,511,335.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $449,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 689,003 shares of company stock valued at $39,414,315.

BLI traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.78. 2,224,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,961. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.