Parian Global Management LP Has $15.10 Million Stock Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Parian Global Management LP lessened its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 554,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839,717 shares during the period. Repay comprises 3.8% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parian Global Management LP’s holdings in Repay were worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.86. 487,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

