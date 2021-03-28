Parian Global Management LP Invests $5.81 Million in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,000. Lux Health Tech Acquisition accounts for about 1.5% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000.

LUXAU stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. 6,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.18. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

