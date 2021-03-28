Parian Global Management LP Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,288,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,858,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,377,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,680,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACACU traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,232. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.17.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

