Partners Group Global Income Fund (PGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Dividend History for Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG)

