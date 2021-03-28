Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 739.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 86,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 75,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 873.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,469 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $4,210,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,887,000 after buying an additional 65,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PATK. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,076,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $293,978.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,403,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,777 shares of company stock valued at $17,032,322. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $93.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $772.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

