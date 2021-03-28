Paya Holdings Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paya in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Paya’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter worth $39,002,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

