Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.00

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $99.63, with a volume of 53345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Get Paychex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 252.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.