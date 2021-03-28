Peconic Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,040,000. Teck Resources comprises about 3.5% of Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peconic Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Teck Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after buying an additional 448,151 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after buying an additional 2,614,150 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,453,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after buying an additional 549,241 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.74.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $19.05. 5,162,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.