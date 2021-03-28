Peconic Partners LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for 0.4% of Peconic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 533,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 903,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,641,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,768,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

