PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a growth of 348.2% from the February 28th total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $29,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 222,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $87,480.00. Insiders sold 792,600 shares of company stock worth $1,188,148 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PEDEVCO stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 349,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $118.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.22.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

