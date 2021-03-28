Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.61.

Several research firms have commented on PENN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,099,950 shares of company stock valued at $384,485,370 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.44. 3,524,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,242,255. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

