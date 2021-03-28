Peony (PNY) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $259.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peony has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Peony token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peony Token Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,181,024 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

