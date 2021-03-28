Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Perpetual Credit Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0027.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.