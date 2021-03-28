Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as low as C$0.99. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 560,843 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.