Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as low as C$0.99. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 560,843 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit